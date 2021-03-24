Joplin man receives suspended sentence in domestic disturbances case

Mar. 24—A 53-year-old Joplin man received a suspended sentence and probation this month on a burglary conviction stemming from some domestic disturbances involving his wife.

William E. Ingram pleaded guilty Dec. 14 in Jasper County Circuit Court to a reduced charge of second-degree burglary in a plea agreement dismissing a related charge of violating a protection order and a separate felony domestic assault count.

Judge Gayle Crane accepted the plea deal at a sentencing hearing March 8 and assessed Ingram four years on the conviction with execution of the sentence suspended and the defendant placed on supervised probation for five years.

Probable-cause affidavits alleged that Ingram choked his wife, Joan M. Ingram, 58, and dragged her by her hair on Sept. 2, 2018, at their home in Joplin and that he then visited her residence twice on Oct. 6 of that year in violation of a court order, pushing his way in through the front door as she tried to keep him out.