Joplin man reports being assaulted and robbed

Nov. 16—A 38-year-old man reported being assaulted and robbed Friday night at his home in Joplin.

Gary L. Simonds, 38, told police that two women he knows and a man he did not recognize pulled up to his house about 11 p.m. The man chased him down and hit him in the head several times before taking his wallet, containing cash, cards and personal identification, Simonds told police.

Capt. William Davis of the Joplin Police Department said Simonds declined medical attention for injuries sustained in the assault. No arrests had been made in the case by Monday afternoon.