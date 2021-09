Sep. 15—A 63-year-old Joplin man reported being assaulted and robbed early Sunday morning by a male acquaintance.

Randall L. Dickinson told police that he answered a knock on his door at 727 S. Kentucky Ave. and was punched in the face by a man he knows who then took $20 from him and left.

Police Sgt. Tom Bowin of the Joplin Police Department said no arrests had been made in the reported robbery by Tuesday afternoon.