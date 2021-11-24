Joplin man reports blackmail attempt in nude photos

Nov. 24—A 45-year-old Joplin man reported to police that nude photos of himself were sent to family members by someone with whom he shared the photos online and who then used them to try to blackmail him.

Police Capt. William Davis said the victim reported the matter to police Monday after the photos were sent to his ex-wife and two adult daughters.

Davis said the complainant told police he had met a woman through Facebook on Nov. 12 and that they had agreed to share nude photos of themselves. The next day, he received a message threatening to send the photos of himself to various people he knew unless he paid $20,000 in blackmail money, Davis said.

The man refused and the photos were sent in emails to his ex-wife and daughters, he told police.