Joplin man sent to prison for burglary, registration offenses

Feb. 25—A judge sentenced a Joplin man to four years in prison this week on convictions for burglary and failure to register as a sex offender.

Ricky L. Ball, 41, pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to a count of second-degree burglary and two counts of failure to register as a sex offender in a plea agreement dismissing felony counts of possession of a controlled substance and tampering with a motor vehicle. The agreement called for concurrent terms of four years each on the three convictions.

Judge Gayle Crane accepted the plea deal and assessed the defendant the agreed-upon sentences and ordered that he pay the victim in the burglary case $1,566 in restitution upon release from prison.

The burglary conviction pertains to a break-in on June 10 at Surplus USA on Ivy Road near Carl Junction. A probable-cause affidavit states that Ball was one of two suspects caught on store video surveillance breaking the front glass door of the business to gain entry and remove merchandise.

The two registration violations were filed on the defendant in 2019 for providing the Jasper County Sheriff's Department with an incorrect address as his place of residence as a convicted sex offender. Court documents state that Ball was convicted of a misdemeanor offense of child molestation in 2008 involving a 14-year-old boy.

The dismissed drug possession count pertains to an arrest in August 2019 in Joplin for possession of methamphetamine. The dismissed tampering count stems from an arrest May 3 when he was stopped by a Jasper County deputy while in alleged possession of a stolen vehicle.