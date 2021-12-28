Joplin man sent to prison in mall parking lot robbery case

Dec. 28—A Joplin man drew sentences totaling 13 years in prison when he pleaded guilty this month to participating in an armed robbery of a couple a year ago outside Northpark Mall.

Terrence Tinsley Jr., 25, pleaded guilty Dec. 15 in Jasper County Circuit Court to first-degree robbery and armed criminal action in a plea deal limiting the prison time he might receive to 10 years on the robbery charge, three years on the second count, and dismissing a third count of resisting arrest.

Tinsley accepted the plea deal before selection of a jury on the day he was to go to trial. Judge Gayle Crane accepted the plea bargain and assessed the defendant the agreed-upon length of sentences with the terms to be served consecutively.

Tinsley was one of three suspects arrested in the Nov. 30, 2020, robbery of Marioe Aparicio and Terrel Oatts in the parking lot outside Dunham's Sports store at the mall on North Range Line Road in Joplin.

Co-defendant Khamarion D. Smith, 20, of Danville, Illinois, was found guilty of first-degree robbery and resisting arrest but acquitted of armed criminal action by a jury in October. He was sentenced to 10 years for the robbery and two months for resisting arrest.

The third suspect, a 16-year-old boy, had his case adjudicated in juvenile court.

Aparicio testified at Smith's trial that she and Oatts went to Dunham's to buy Christmas gifts and were robbed at gunpoint just as they pulled into a parking space.

She said a woman and man initially got into the back seat of their vehicle armed with guns, but the woman became nervous and a male juvenile took her place. Guns were put to their heads, and a struggle ensued before the suspects took her wallet and fled in another vehicle.

A police pursuit along Range Line Road ended in the capture of the three suspects and the detention of their female companion when two of them bailed out of the vehicle near Zora Street and Myrtle Avenue and tried to get away on foot.

Aparicio identified Tinsley as the man who initially climbed in to the back seat and as the one who put a gun to her head while the juvenile threatened Oatts at gunpoint.

Oatts testified that the juvenile ordered him out of the vehicle and that he was met by Smith as he stepped out. He said Smith pushed him up against the car and started going through his pockets, but he acknowledged that he did not see a gun in Smith's possession.

Aparicio scuffled with Tinsley inside the vehicle, first for control of her car keys and then over her wallet, which flew out of the vehicle and landed on the ground before being whisked away by the suspects.