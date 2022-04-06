Joplin man sent to prison as persistent drug laws offender

Apr. 6—A judge in Jasper County Circuit Court has sentenced 45-year-old Christopher J. Sanders to eight years in prison for possession of a controlled substance as a prior and persistent offender of drug laws.

Sanders, who has listed the Watered Gardens Ministries shelter in Joplin as his home address on court records, pleaded guilty to the charge Feb. 7 in an agreement dismissing a related second count of possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor counts of unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The defendant's plea deal called for an eight-year sentence, and Judge Dean Dankelson assessed him the agreed-upon length of sentence with the term to be served in the state's long-term drug treatment program.

A probable-cause affidavit filed with the charges states that a Joplin detective was conducting surveillance Jan. 12, 2021, of a property on West Fourth Street when she spotted Sanders, and she knew he had an outstanding warrant pertaining to prior rape and child endangerment charges.

Sanders was taken into custody and found to be in possession of both methamphetamine and black tar heroin as well as a drug pipe and baggies, and a set of brass knuckles, according to the affidavit.

In addition to a number of prior arrests for assault and possession of drugs, Sanders had been arrested in December 2020 on the rape and child endangerment charges involving a 14-year-old girl.

Those charges were dismissed by the Jasper County prosecutor's office Feb. 2 due to the unavailability of related crime lab test results in time for a trial scheduled for that month. The prosecutor's office told the Globe that those charges could be refiled once the lab results are obtained.