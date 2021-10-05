Joplin man sent to prison for slamming child's head in fit of anger

Oct. 5—Circuit Judge Dean Dankelson sentenced a Joplin man Monday to six years in prison in a case in which the defendant was accused of forcibly striking a child's head on a glass table.

The judge assessed 63-year-old John A. Caraway the prison term at a sentencing hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court.

Caraway had pleaded guilty in July to a count of first-degree child endangerment in an agreement on a case in which he faced a more serious charge of felony child abuse.

A probable-cause affidavit states that the child involved was taken to a hospital on Sept. 11, 2018, with signs of confusion and a possible head injury and was treated for a serious concussion.

In an interview at the Children's Center in Joplin two days later, the victim purportedly disclosed the Caraway had forced the child's head down onto a glass table in the back yard of a residence. The affidavit states that Caraway declined to provide a statement regarding the incident to the Jasper County Sheriff's Department in its investigation of the matter.

