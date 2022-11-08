Joplin man sent to prison for stolen identities conviction

Nov. 8—A Jasper County judge assessed a Joplin man six years in prison Monday on a conviction for trafficking in stolen identities.

Kyle E. Metz, 33, was caught by police July 13 with car titles, driver's licenses, credit and debit cards, checkbooks and mail belonging to 18 different people in a stolen vehicle that he had been seen in outside a convenience store in Joplin.

Metz pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to trafficking in stolen identities in a plea agreement dismissing related counts of stealing and forgery and calling for the six-year sentence.

Circuit Judge Dean Dankelson accepted the plea deal and assessed the defendant the agreed-upon length of prison term. Metz had been facing up to 15 years on the stolen identities count and up to seven years on each of the other charges.

A probable-cause affidavit states that the arrest was made after an officer ran the license plates of an SUV parked outside the Kum & Go store on the corner of Fourth Street and St. Louis Avenue and purportedly learned that the plates were stolen.

A search of the vehicle turned up some drug paraphernalia in addition to the various stolen identity documents.