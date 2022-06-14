Joplin man sentenced to 10 years in home-invasion robbery case

Jun. 14—A man who pointed a gun at the occupant of a residence he robbed two years ago in Joplin was assessed 10 years in prison at his sentencing hearing Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court.

Judge Dean Dankelson assessed Philip A. Smith, 40, concurrent terms of 10 years for armed robbery, seven years for stealing the victim's truck as he fled the residence, and four years each for resisting arrest and driving while impaired during an ensuing police pursuit.

Smith, of Joplin, pleaded guilty to the charges April 4 in a deal capping the prison time he might be assessed at no more than 10 years.

An affidavit filed in the case states that on Sept. 28, 2020, Smith entered a residence in the 600 block of North Byers Avenue armed with a small-caliber revolver and was taking the sleeping homeowner's keys and a gun when the homeowner woke up, came downstairs and confronted him.

Smith pointed his gun at the homeowner, who retreated up the stairs and began throwing objects down the staircase at the intruder, who ultimately left in the victim's pickup truck.

Police spotted the truck and tried to pull Smith over, but he led them on a brief pursuit through a residential neighborhood before ultimately being stopped and taken into custody. The affidavit states that he showed signs of impairment during field sobriety tests but refused to submit a urine sample to test for drugs.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.