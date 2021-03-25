Joplin man sentenced to 24 years in meth case

Jeff Lehr, The Joplin Globe, Mo.
·1 min read

Mar. 25—SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A federal judge sentenced a 50-year-old defendant to 24 years and eight months in prison Wednesday on a conviction for distributing at least 12 pounds of methamphetamine in the Joplin area.

At a sentencing hearing in federal court in Springfield, U.S. District Judge Stephen Bough ordered that Mark E. Burdge serve the term without parole and that he forfeit to the government $44,850 seized by the Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team.

Burdge had pleaded guilty Nov. 3 to counts of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking and distributing methamphetamine on premises where children were present.

The U.S. attorney's office in Springfield said in a news release announcing the sentence that Burdge admitted in court that between May 2018 and July 2019, he distributed at least 12 pounds of meth in the Joplin area that he had imported from Oklahoma.

Members of the Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team served a search warrant May 9, 2018, on Burdge's residence, seizing about 72 grams of meth and $20,550 found in a bedroom. Also seized from an outbuilding on his property were six rifles, five shotguns, four pistols, a revolver, a derringer and 4,000 rounds of ammunition.

Investigators returned to the residence with a second search warrant July 18, 2019, and seized another 159 grams of meth and $24,300.

According to the U.S. attorney's office, Burdge has a long history of arrests and convictions for possession of drugs, firearms and stolen property, beginning when he was 29 years old.

