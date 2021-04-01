Joplin man sentenced to federal prison in stolen gun case

Apr. 1—SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A federal judge sentenced a Joplin man Wednesday to five years in prison for possessing a firearm stolen from a vehicle in the parking lot of the U.S. Medical Center for Federal Prisoners in Springfield.

Jeffrey R.D. Ford, 28, pleaded guilty to the charge Nov. 20 in federal court in Springfield. At the sentencing hearing, U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool ordered Ford to serve the term without parole after he completes terms of imprisonment on two state court convictions.

The U.S. attorney's office in Springfield said in a news release announcing the sentencing that a .40-caliber handgun was taken from one of two vehicles broken into Oct. 15, 2019, in the medical center parking lot.

The FBI identified a suspect vehicle from surveillance camera footage that matched the description of a suspect vehicle in some attempted vehicle break-ins the same day in Republic. The U.S. attorney's office said Ford was stopped as he arrived at his workplace in a vehicle he had borrowed that day that matched the suspect vehicle.

The firearm stolen in the medical center parking lot was found in the vehicle he was driving.

At the time, Ford had 11 prior felony convictions, including burglary, vehicle tampering, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, theft and receiving stolen property.