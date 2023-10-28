Joplin man sentenced for illegal firearm possession after high-speed chase

Oct. 27—SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Joplin man was sentenced Thursday in federal court for illegally possessing a firearm after he led law enforcement officers on a high-speed pursuit on his motorcycle across state lines.

Douglas Eugene Alexius, 48, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Roseann Ketchmark to six years and six months in federal prison without parole.

Alexius pleaded guilty on April 13 to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

He was arrested on Oct. 9, 2022, after leading law enforcement officers on a high-speed chase. He was driving a Harley-Davidson motorcycle on U.S. Highway 166 in Cherokee County, Kansas, when a sheriff's deputy attempted to stop him for failing to stop at a stop sign.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Alexius drove off and law enforcement officers pursued him into Newton County in Southwest Missouri. He lost control of his motorcycle and crashed at the intersection of Greenwood Drive and Birch Drive.

Alexius was shot with stun guns three times, according to federal officials, because he refused to follow an officer's order to lie on the ground and kept reaching into his jacket pocket. Officers found a loaded Smith & Wesson 9 mm pistol in his jacket pocket.

Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony to be in possession of any firearm or ammunition. Alexius has four prior felony convictions for resisting arrest and two prior felony convictions for possessing a controlled substance, as well as prior felony convictions for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possessing a firearm in relation to a drug offense, receiving stolen property and unlawful use of a firearm, according to the U.S. attorney's office for the Western District of Missouri.