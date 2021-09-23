Joplin man sentenced to prison in drugs, firearms case

Sep. 23—SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Joplin man who is purported to be a member of the Universal Aryan Brotherhood was sentenced Tuesday in federal court for drug trafficking and illegal possession of firearms.

Nathan Scott Thomas, 42, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 11 years in prison without parole, according to a release from the office of the U.S. attorney for the Western District of Missouri.

Thomas pleaded guilty May 3 to one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and one count of possessing firearms in connection with a drug trafficking crime.

Law enforcement officers executing a search warrant at Thomas's home Jan. 29, 2020, found a safe in a bedroom that contained a loaded .380-caliber semi-automatic pistol, a loaded 9mm semi-automatic pistol and approximately 197 grams of methamphetamine.

According to court documents, Thomas is an active member of the Universal Aryan Brotherhood with 19 pending cases stemming from incidents that took place between August 2019 and his March 2021 arrest, the U.S. attorney's office said.