Joplin man to stand trial in alleged assault of girlfriend

Jan. 21—A 44-year-old man waived a preliminary hearing Thursday on charges that he violated a protection order and assaulted his girlfriend Aug. 20 at her home on North Pearl Avenue in Joplin.

Michael E. Kellstadt was ordered to stand trial in Jasper County Circuit Court on a felony count of second-degree domestic assault and a misdemeanor count of violating a protection order. A related burglary count that he was facing was dismissed by the prosecutor's office prior to the hearing.

Associate Judge Joseph Hensley set Kellstadt's initial appearance in a trial division for Feb. 28.

A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case stated that Kellstadt went to the girlfriend's residence and began arguing with her as she was sitting on her front porch. She got up, went inside and locked the door, and he responded by allegedly breaking out the glass in the front door and entering.

Their dispute turned physical when he pushed her down and hit her on the head with a wine bottle, causing a large gash across her forehead, according to the affidavit. Kellstadt left the address before police arrived, according to the document.