Joplin man to stand trial in assault of wife along highway

Aug. 24—NEOSHO, Mo. — A Joplin man waived a preliminary hearing Monday on a felony domestic assault charge incurred for an alleged beating of his wife two years ago along a highway near Seneca.

Austin G. Lawrence, 42, waived the hearing in Newton County Circuit Court on a count of first-degree domestic assault and was ordered bound over for trial. Judge Christina Rhoades set his initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Oct. 5.

A Newton County deputy responded Oct. 19, 2019, to a report of a domestic disturbance in progress along Missouri Highway 43 at Lucy Lane and located Ashley Lawrence with cut lips and blood all over her face.

She told the deputy her husband had slammed her head into the dashboard of their car and choked her with his hands, according to a probable-cause affidavit. A passing motorist told the deputy that he saw a man on top of a woman punching her as he drove past, and an occupant of a nearby residence reported seeing the woman run toward his home screaming for help.