Joplin man to stand trial on child molestation charges

Jul. 16—A 59-year-old Joplin man waived a preliminary hearing Thursday and was ordered to stand trial on charges that he sexually molested a girl on more than one occasion in recent years.

Andrew C. Gabbert waived the hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on charges of first-degree child molestation and second-degree child molestation. Associate Judge Joe Hensley set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Aug. 23.

Gabbert is charged with inappropriate touching of a girl in 2015 and 2017 when she was under 12 years old. But the girl told child abuse investigators during an interview at the Children's Center in Joplin that the sexual abuse took place on several different occasions between 2015 and 2020, according to a probable-cause affidavit.