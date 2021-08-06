Joplin man to stand trial on domestic assault charges

Aug. 6—A 63-year-old Joplin man waived a preliminary hearing Thursday on domestic assault charges and sex offender residency violation.

Michael J. Hill waived the hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on and was ordered to stand trial on counts of second-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action and prior offender residing within 1,000 feet of a school. Associate Judge Joe Hensley set Hill's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Sept. 13.

The defendant was arrested on the charges Feb. 2 after an investigation by Joplin police of an incident Jan. 25 involving his estranged girlfriend.

She told police that they had separated after being in a relationship for six months, and when she went to retrieve her belongings from Hill's residence, he tried to get her to stay. An argument broke out during which he pulled a handgun on her and choked her to the point she almost passed out, she told police. Hill then purportedly pulled her head down by her hair and "manipulated" the gun in a manner that made her fear for her life, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

Further investigation determined that Hill is a registered sex offender who was convicted of deviate sexual intercourse in 1993 and is prohibited from living within 1,000 feet of a school or child care center. The affidavit alleges that he was living at 1208 E. Central St. within 715 feet of the Joplin Boys & Girls Club at the time.