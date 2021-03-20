Joplin man to stand trial on drug-dealing, weapon charges

Mar. 20—A 25-year-old defendant waived his right to a preliminary hearing Thursday on felony drug and firearm charges.

Rashad D. Jackson, of Joplin, waived the hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on counts of distribution of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon and was ordered to stand trial. Judge Joe Hensley set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court on April 5.

Jackson was arrested on the charges the morning of Jan. 16, 2020, when Joplin police served a search warrant on his residence at 805 S. Grand Ave.

A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case states that police found 203 grams of marijuana, seven THC cartridges and a .380-caliber handgun in a bedroom of the residence believed to be Jackson's bedroom.

He initially was charged with felony possession of the marijuana. The Jasper County prosecutor's office upgraded the charge to distribution of a controlled substance just prior to Thursday's hearing.