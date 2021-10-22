Joplin man to stand trial on drug, gun charges

Oct. 22—A 42-year-old defendant waived a preliminary hearing Thursday on felony drug and gun charges related to the discovery of marijuana and a handgun in his home by Joplin police during a domestic assault call.

David E. Bratt waived the hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court and was ordered to stand trial on felony counts of delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon and a misdemeanor count of child endangerment.

The charges stem from a domestic disturbance Feb. 3 at Bratt's residence on West 17th Street. Officers making a follow-up visit to his home the next day purportedly discovered 187 grams of marijuana in a container in a kitchen cabinet and a digital scale in a drawer above the cabinet.

A search warrant was obtained and another 104 grams of marijuana and a 9 mm handgun were seized. A probable-cause affidavit states that the cabinet the marijuana was in was less than a foot off the floor and contained fruit cups his 5-year-old child eats for snacks.

Judge Joseph Hensley set Bratt's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Dec. 1.