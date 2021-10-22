Joplin man to stand trial on drug, gun charges

Jeff Lehr, The Joplin Globe, Mo.
·1 min read

Oct. 22—A 42-year-old defendant waived a preliminary hearing Thursday on felony drug and gun charges related to the discovery of marijuana and a handgun in his home by Joplin police during a domestic assault call.

David E. Bratt waived the hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court and was ordered to stand trial on felony counts of delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon and a misdemeanor count of child endangerment.

The charges stem from a domestic disturbance Feb. 3 at Bratt's residence on West 17th Street. Officers making a follow-up visit to his home the next day purportedly discovered 187 grams of marijuana in a container in a kitchen cabinet and a digital scale in a drawer above the cabinet.

A search warrant was obtained and another 104 grams of marijuana and a 9 mm handgun were seized. A probable-cause affidavit states that the cabinet the marijuana was in was less than a foot off the floor and contained fruit cups his 5-year-old child eats for snacks.

Judge Joseph Hensley set Bratt's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Dec. 1.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine shuts schools as coronavirus death toll hits new record

    KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine shut schools in coronavirus hotspots on Friday and announced a requirement for vaccine certificates or negative tests to access public transport in the capital, after COVID-19 deaths hit a record high. One of Europe's poorest countries, Ukraine fell behind in the race for vaccine supplies this year and so far only 6.8 million in a population of 41 million are fully vaccinated. Countries in Eastern Europe, including both former Soviet states and ex-communist members of the EU, have many of the continent's lowest vaccination rates.

  • Russian COVID deaths hit 4th straight record a week before new curbs

    Russia reported a fourth straight daily record of COVID-19 deaths on Friday, with still a week to go before the start of a nationwide workplace shutdown ordered by President Vladimir Putin to try to curb a rise in infections. Authorities said 1,064 people had died in the previous 24 hours, with new infections hitting a second successive daily record at 37,141. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin's decision to declare the period from Oct. 30 to Nov. 7 as "non-working days" would provide an opportunity to break the chain of infections, but described the situation as "extremely difficult".

  • Mumbai cinemas reopen after 18 months as life swings back

    Movie theaters in India’s entertainment capital Mumbai reopened on Friday after more than 18 months of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, the last of the many virus restrictions to go amid a decline in infections. India witnessed a crushing coronavirus surge earlier this year but life has swung back to normal.

  • Death rates for over-65s return to normal after successful Covid vaccine rollout

    The successful Covid vaccination programme has created a two-tier pandemic in which death rates are now back to normal for the over-65s, but for younger people the situation is even worse than last year.

  • Human remains found in Florida park amid search for Gabby Petito's fiance -FBI

    (Reuters) -Partial human remains were found on Wednesday in a Florida wilderness area where authorities were searching for Brian Laundrie, the fiance of Gabby Petito, a young woman who vanished on a road trip with Laundrie, the FBI said on Wednesday. The Sarasota County Medical Examiner's Office was called on Wednesday morning to the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park where the search for Laundrie was under way, a spokesperson for the office said earlier.

  • Indiana Cops Find People Chained Up in ‘Gruesome’ House of Horrors

    Vanderburgh County Sheriff's OfficeA 36-year-old Indiana woman is behind bars after police discovered two people tied up and shackled in her home—one of them “deceased and beyond help.”The woman, identified by Evansville authorities as Heidi Carter, faces a string of charges in connection with the Tuesday night incident, which police say took even them by surprise.It all began after a woman flagged down an Indiana state trooper late Tuesday night, saying she’d stopped by Carter’s home only to fi

  • Human remains found in Florida confirmed to be Brian Laundrie

    The discovery came after a weeks-long manhunt following the death of Gabby Petito.

  • Laundrie family lawyer says 'probability is strong' that the apparent human remains found are Brian's

    Steven Bertolino said items belonging to Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito's fiance, were found near the apparent human remains.

  • Former Marine stops armed robbery attempt at Yuma Chevron store

    A brave customer was able to stop an armed robbery attempt at a southern Arizona convenience store, ending the threat in a matter of seconds.

  • Lovelorn Arts Prof Imprisoned for Butchering Colleague With Fire Poker

    Screenshot/WWLP via YouTubeA professor at a New England liberal arts college for women, who used a fire poker, rock, and pruning shears to torture a colleague for hours, was sentenced on Wednesday to at least a decade in prison.Rie Hachiyanagi, 50, an art professor at Mount Holyoke College in western Massachusetts’ Pioneer Valley, pleaded guilty in Franklin County Superior Court on Friday to nine charges in connection with the attack on fellow professor Lauret Savoy at Savoy’s home, according to

  • At least 4 other bodies were found during the almost 2-month search for Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie

    Authorities looking for the couple in Alabama, Wyoming, North Carolina, and Colorado have inadvertently discovered other remains.

  • FBI Confirms Brian Laundrie Is Dead—and Was Right Under Their Noses

    North Port Police Handout via ReutersThe human remains found Wednesday in a Florida nature reserve belong to missing ‘van-lifer’ Brian Laundrie, the FBI confirmed Thursday afternoon—a stunning end to a weeks-long search for a fugitive who was apparently right under investigators’ noses the entire time.The bombshell news comes five weeks after Laundrie, 23, was last seen leaving his family’s home in nearby North Port in the wake of his fiancee Gabby Petito’s death by strangulation. Steven Bertoli

  • A South Florida puppy-snatching turned into a wild shootout. Watch the video

    Two puppies were stolen during an armed robbery that turned into a shootout when the homeowner brought out her gun and chased after the suspects.

  • Public attention turns to Brian Laundrie's parents after his remains found in nature reserve

    The parents' cooperation was essential in helping authorities find Laundrie, former police said.

  • Brian Laundrie's parents are 'not convinced' yet that the human remains authorities found belong to their son

    But Chris and Roberta Laundrie believe there's a "strong" chance the remains found in a Florida park are their missing son's, the family lawyer said.

  • Mistake made by county court could lead to mistrial in Ahmaud Arbery case

    The Georgia county court where the three alleged murderers of Ahmaud Arbery are on trial mistakenly exposed potential jurors to suppressed evidence, including the 25-year-old black jogger's mental health history, which a judge banned from the trial.

  • Ex-surgeon confesses he took wife's 'body out of the airplane over the ocean'

    Robert Bierenbaum, a former plastic surgeon who was convicted of murdering his wife in 2000, confessed to killing her and throwing her body out of an airplane after more than three decades of maintaining his innocence. Bierenbaum, an experienced pilot who had been convicted on circumstantial evidence, was serving his 20 years-to-life prison sentence when he made the chilling confession during a December 2020 parole board hearing. It was the first time he had admitted to the crime since his wife, Gail Katz, disappeared in 1985.

  • Cops’ Story About Train Passengers Filming Rape ‘Simply Not True’: DA

    William Thomas Cain/GettyThe Delaware County district attorney is challenging assertions made by authorities that straphangers recorded videos of a rape last week on a SEPTA train and failed to stop it or alert authorities.Riders wouldn’t have been so “inhuman” as to record the attack on public transportation for their “own private enjoyment,” District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said.The comments during a news conference on Thursday, reported by WCAU, diverged from earlier suggestions made by tr

  • Mom 'terrified' after spotting suspicious figure in baby monitor footage: 'Search every inch of your house'

    She said she had a strange feeling that prompted her to go get her baby.

  • Ananya Panday: Anti-drugs agency questions Bollywood actress

    It has not specified why Ananya Panday has been questioned for a second day in a row.