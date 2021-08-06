Joplin man to stand trial on gun-pointing charge

Aug. 6—A judge ordered a Joplin man to stand trial on a felony weapon offense Thursday and declined to lower his bond when the court was informed that a state witness had been warned not to testify against him.

Associate Judge Joe Hensley decided at the conclusion of a preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court that there was probable cause for Joseph A. Martin, 36, to stand trial on a count of unlawful use of a weapon.

Martin is accused of pointing a gun in the direction of a woman who happened to witness a domestic disturbance July 3 involving the defendant and another woman.

The witness testified at the hearing that she was with her daughter at her vehicle in the 100 block of South Byers Avenue when a disturbance started nearby between the defendant and the other woman.

"He had her by the hair and was walking her in front of him," the witness told the court.

When she made eye contact with both of them, Martin pulled out a handgun and turned his attention toward the witness, she said. Warning her against calling police, he demanded that she give him her phone.

A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case states that she told him she did not have a phone, he pointed the gun in the direction of her and her daughter before turning his attention back to the other woman. The witness testified that she then called police and Martin fled as officers arrived on the scene.

Martin had been facing two counts of felony assault and a resisting arrest charge in the case, but those charges were amended to a single count of unlawful use of a weapon prior to the hearing.

Defense attorney Carol Wetherell consequently sought a reduction of her client's $100,000 bond, but the judge refused when Assistant Prosecutor Michael Schafer and a victim's advocate let him know that the witness had reported being approached by someone warning her not to testify against Martin.