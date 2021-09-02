Joplin man to stand trial on molestation charge

Sep. 2—NEOSHO, Mo. — A Newton County judge ruled this week that there is probable cause for a Joplin man to stand trial on a charge that he sexually molested a girl.

Associate Judge Christine Rhoades ordered Patrick E. Forkner, 69, to stand trial on a count of second-degree child molestation at the conclusion of a preliminary hearing Monday in Newton County Circuit Court. The judge set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Oct. 5.

Forkner is accused of molesting the girl sometime around the start of 2018 when the girl was 8 years old.

She disclosed during an interview March 10 of last year at the Children's Center in Joplin that he had touched her inappropriately on six occasions, the last time being when she was 8.