Joplin man to stand trial on robbery charges in shoplifting case

Apr. 28—A 40-year-old Joplin man has been ordered to stand trial on robbery charges stemming from a shoplifting incident at a Joplin sporting goods store.

Justin M. Winters waived a preliminary hearing Wednesday in Jasper County Circuit Court on charges of second-degree robbery and resisting arrest, and Associate Judge Joe Hensley set his initial appearance in trial division for June 15.

Winters is accused of assaulting employees of the Dunham's Sports store in Northpark Mall when they tried to stop him from leaving without paying for a hooded sweatshirt and bicycle.

A probable-cause affidavit states that he pushed a female clerk out of his way and tried to ride off on the bike. But a male employee ran up and kicked a tire of the bike, causing the bike and rider to spill onto the pavement.

Winters then purportedly got back up and punched the male employee multiple times and subsequently struggled with Missouri State Highway Patrol and Jasper County Sheriff's Department officers who arrived at the scene.