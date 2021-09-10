Joplin man to stand trial in stolen identities case

Sep. 10—A man purportedly nabbed in possession of 31 forms of identification belonging to 11 other people has been ordered bound over for trial on counts of trafficking in stolen identities and possession of a controlled substance.

Associate Judge Joe Hensley decided at the conclusion of a preliminary hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court that there is probable cause for Greggory R. Seward, 37, to stand trial on the two counts. The judge set Seward's initial appearance in a trial division of the court on Oct. 18.

Seward was arrested on the charges in May after a Joplin police investigation of a larceny complaint lodged by a neighbor.

Officer Sean Lackey testified at the hearing that he contacted Seward when a woman reported the theft of her prescription hydrocodone pills. The woman told Lackey that she believed the pills were taken by Seward when he retrieved her purse for her from her vehicle.

Seward was residing in a room of a house on the same block. Lackey said he obtained consent from the owner of the residence and from the defendant himself to search the room for the pills. He never found the pills, but he did come upon a syringe of meth and a coin purse containing various forms of identification belonging to other people.

The contents of the coin purse included driver's licenses, credit and debit cards, Social Security cards, college student identification cards and casino cards, the officer told the court.