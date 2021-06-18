Joplin man to stand trial on stolen identities charge

Jun. 18—A 27-year-old defendant waived a preliminary hearing Thursday on a charge of trafficking in stolen identities stemming from a search of his backpack as he was being booked into Joplin City Jail on a recent arrest.

Seth W. Vaile, of Joplin, waived the hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on a felony count of trafficking in stolen identities. Associate Judge Joe Hensley set Vaile's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for July 12.

The defendant was arrested May 10 near 24th Street and Moffet Avenue on a misdemeanor theft charge and a warrant for failure to appear in court in Newton County on a drug possession charge. A search of his backpack at the jail turned up 12 forms of identification belonging to 11 other people, according to a probable-cause affidavit.