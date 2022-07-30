Joplin man takes plea deal in firearm, drug cases

Jul. 30—A 30-year-old defendant accepted a plea offer this week on felony firearm and drug charges that he has been facing in Jasper Count Circuit Court.

Anthony J. Torrence, of Joplin, pleaded guilty Monday to counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and resisting arrest in a plea agreement dismissing a third count of possession of methamphetamine.

Torrence faces up to seven years on the firearm conviction and up to four years on the resisting arrest count. Judge David Mouton ordered completion of a sentencing assessment of the defendant before his sentencing hearing Sept. 26.

Torrence, who has served prison time for prior narcotics offenses, picked up the firearm charge July 3, 2020, when officers with a special investigations unit of the Joplin Police Department stopped a car he was driving for traffic violations and conducted a search of the vehicle that turned up a handgun concealed under the center console.

On July 23 of the same year, an officer attempted to contact Torremce in the 1300 block of South Range Line Road concerning warrants for an alleged probation violation and he fled on foot onto Eastmorland Elementary School grounds before being caught and taken into custody.

A probable-cause affidavit filed in that case alleged that police discovered a small bag containing half of a gram of meth in his pockets and a glass drug pipe in a backpack that he discarded while running.