Joplin man takes plea deal in molestation case

Nov. 22—A 20-year-old Joplin man accepted a plea offer Monday on a charge that he molested a 12-year-old girl and was sentenced to four years in prison with the possibility of probation after 120 days.

Joseph G. Beatty pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to fourth-degree child molestation in a plea agreement. He had been facing a more serious offense of second-degree child molestation, which can carry up to 15 years in prison.

Judge Gayle Crane accepted the plea bargain and assessed Beatty the agreed-upon sentence with the term to be served in the state's sex offender assessment unit and the court to review the case after 120 days for possible placement on probation.

Beatty on June 2 was at a residence on Jackson Avenue in Joplin playing games and consuming alcohol with other adults when he purportedly went upstairs and ultimately molested the girl.