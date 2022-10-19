Joplin man takes plea offer in meth trafficking case

Oct. 19—A 47-year-old Joplin man was sentenced to eight years in prison when he took a plea offer this week on meth trafficking charges.

David L. Taylor, pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to a reduced count of delivery of a controlled substance and to a related felony count of resisting arrest in a plea agreement calling for concurrent terms of eight years on the drug conviction and four years for resisting arrest. The defendant had been facing a more serious offense of second-degree trafficking in drugs.

Judge Dean Dankelson accepted the plea bargain and assessed Taylor the agreed-upon length of sentences.

The defendant was arrested Oct. 16, 2021, when he fled from a Joplin police officer who tried to stop the Jeep Cherokee he was driving for failing to signal for a turn. The pursuit ended when he crashed into a garage in the 100 block of South Byers Avenue.

Police found a roll of bills on his person totaling $459 and a pouch in the vehicle's console that contained bags of methamphetamine weighing a total of 113.4 grams, according to a probable-cause affidavit.