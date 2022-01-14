Joplin man waives hearing on arson charge

Jan. 14—A 27-year-old defendant has been ordered to stand trial on a charge that he set a fire Nov. 6 that caused extensive damage to the exterior of a house in Joplin.

Richard J. Deloney waived a preliminary hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court and was ordered to stand trial on a count of second-degree arson. Associate Judge Joseph Hensley set a hearing Feb. 28 for Deloney's initial appearance in a trial division of the court.

A man who was caught on video surveillance images wearing a bandanna over the lower portion of his face near the scene of the fire in the 300 block of West Third Street appeared to match the description of a man spotted on store surveillance video a few minutes earlier at the Downtown Corner Mart, 419 W. Fourth St.

The suspect did not have the bandanna over his face at the store and was identified by police as Deloney, who was arrested a few days later on some outstanding Carterville warrants, according to a probable-cause affidavit. Questioned about the arson after his arrest, the defendant purportedly admitted setting the fire to the exterior of the house owned by Joanna Hadley, according to the affidavit.