Joplin man waives hearing on assault of girlfriend

Mar. 12—A 55-year-old Joplin man waived a preliminary hearing Thursday on charges that he assaulted his girlfriend and threatened her with a gun.

Todd S. Creel waived the hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on charges of second-degree domestic assault, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, theft of a firearm and vehicle tampering.

The charges pertain to an incident Sept. 8, 2019, in Joplin when the girlfriend of Creel got mad at him and ordered him out of her truck. He allegedly turned violent, grabbing her by the hair, twisting her neck and choking her to a point that she began losing consciousness.

He then purportedly wrested a handgun from her waistband and pointed the firearm at her. The affidavit states that she jumped out and fled, and he drove off with her truck. Police later found him hiding in a garage and arrested him, according to the affidavit.

Associate Judge Joe Hensley set Creel's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for March 29.