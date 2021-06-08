Joplin man waives hearing on attempted robbery charges

Jun. 8—NEOSHO, Mo. — A 24-year-old defendant waived a preliminary hearing Monday on charges that he tried to rob a Joplin convenience store with a Swiss Army knife.

Robert S. Castro, of Joplin, waived the hearing in Newton County Circuit Court on charges of first-degree attempted robbery and armed criminal action and was ordered to stand trial. Associate Court Judge Christine Rhoades set his initial appearance in a trial division of the court for June 15.

Castro is accused of entering the Kum & Go store at 5002 S. Main St. on April 28 and hanging around until other customers had left before pulling out the knife, grabbing the store's female clerk by the arm and demanding money from the cash register.

A probable-cause affidavit states that the clerk pulled free of his grasp and got away from Castro, leading to his decision to leave the store without having obtained any money.