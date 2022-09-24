Joplin man waives hearing on burglary, weapon charges

Sep. 24—A Joplin man accused of threatening a female acquaintance with a knife and entering her apartment against her will waived a preliminary hearing this week on the charges he is facing.

Jermane Kelly-Waterford, 34, waived the hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court and was ordered to stand trial on counts of second-degree burglary and unlawful use of a weapon. Associate Judge Joe Hensley set his initial appearance in a trial division on Oct. 19.

The charges stem from an incident Aug. 12 when the woman asked Kelly-Waterford to leave her apartment at 1502 S. Michigan Ave. and he picked up a large kitchen knife and threatened to kill her, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

The woman consequently left her place to go to a friend's apartment and the defendant followed her, grabbed her purse and used her keys to let himself back into her apartment, where he barricaded himself in by pushing a sofa up against the door, according to the affidavit.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.