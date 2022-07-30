Joplin man waives hearing on domestic disturbance charges

Jul. 30—A 41-year-old Joplin man has been ordered to stand trial on felony child endangerment and domestic assault charges.

James L. Fuget waived a preliminary hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court on two counts of third-degree domestic assault and a single count of first-degree child endangerment. Associate Judge Joseph Hensley set Fuget's initial appearance in a trial division for Aug. 29.

The defendant is accused of dragging his wife by her hair and slamming her head against some kitchen cabinets during a domestic disturbance July 12 at their home on McKinley Avenue.

A probable-cause affidavit states that the couple's daughter tried to intervene by calling 911, and her father pushed her down and held her head against a bed to keep her from doing so.