Joplin man waives hearing on domestic assault charges

Oct. 8—A Joplin man accused of assaulting his girlfriend twice over a four-day span waived a preliminary hearing this week and was ordered to stand trial on two felony counts of domestic assault.

David D. Newell, 54, waived the hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court on two counts of second-degree domestic assault. Associate Judge Joe Hensley set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court on Oct. 20.

A probable-cause affidavit alleges that Newell hit his girlfriend with a blunt object on Dec. 30, 2020, causing bruises to both her arms. On Jan. 2, he purportedly put his hands to her throat and choked her as well as grabbing her arms in a manner that left bruises again.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.