Joplin man waives hearing on drug, gun charges

Aug. 24—NEOSHO, Mo. — A Joplin man was ordered bound over for trial Monday on drug and weapon charges in Newton County Circuit Court.

Larry N. Bellamy II, 50, waived the hearing on felony counts of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon and a misdemeanor count of driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Judge Christina Rhoades set his initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Oct. 5.

The charges stem from an arrest after a motor vehicle accident Nov. 4 on 32nd Street near John Duffy Road in Joplin. A probable-cause affidavit states that Bellamy was the driver of a pickup truck that wound up in a ditch.

A search of the vehicle allegedly turned up a handgun, some alprazolam pills and small amounts of methamphetamine and marijuana, according to the affidavit. Field tests conducted on the defendant led to the charge of driving while impaired, according to the affidavit.