Joplin man waives hearing in felony domestic assault case

Feb. 8—NEOSHO, Mo. — A 41-year-old Joplin man was ordered to stand trial on felony domestic charges when he waived a preliminary hearing Monday in Newton County Circuit Court.

Theodore C. Hawkins waived the hearing on counts of first-degree domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon stemming from a Nov. 12 disturbance involving his ex-girlfriend. Associate Judge Christine Rhoades set Hawkins' initial appearance in a trial division of the court for March 15.

A probable-cause affidavit alleges that the ex-girlfriend confronted Hawkins at his residence on East 33rd Street about having pushed a 14-year-old child. Hawkins is accused of responding by shoving her up against a wall, choking her and punching her in the face three times.

He then fired several shots at her vehicle as she was leaving, with two of the rounds striking the vehicle. She had five children with her in the vehicle at the time, according to the affidavit. But no one was shot in the incident.