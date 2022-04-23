Joplin man waives hearing on felony weapon charges

Apr. 23—A 33-year-old Joplin man waived a preliminary hearing Thursday on felony drug and weapon charges.

Robert M. Nevels waived the hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on counts of delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm, and was ordered to stand trial. Associate Judge Joseph Hensley set his initial appearance in a trial division for May 16.

Nevels was arrested in the early morning hours of Jan. 29 when a Joplin police officer responding to a report of a disturbance in the 700 block of West 21st Street made contact with Nevels and learned that he had pointed a handgun at another person.

A probable-cause affidavit states that as a convicted felon, he could not legally possess a firearm and that a search of his person turned up 18.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine.