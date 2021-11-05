Joplin man waives hearing in stolen gun case

Nov. 5—A 20-year-old Joplin man on Thursday was ordered to stand trial when he waived his preliminary hearing on stolen gun charges.

Austin T. Sumners waived the hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on felony charges of unlawful use of a weapon and receiving stolen property and a misdemeanor count of domestic assault. Associate Judge Joe Hensley set his initial appearance in a trial division on Dec. 13.

Sumners was arrested on the charges June 5 following a shots-fired incident in Joplin.

According to a probable-cause affidavit, his girlfriend told police that they were having an argument and he stood in front of her vehicle and would not let her pull out of the garage and leave. When she called his uncle for help, the defendant purportedly pulled out a handgun and fired it into the ground three times in anger.

Police later located him still in possession of the firearm, which proved to have been reported stolen in Jasper County, according to the affidavit.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.