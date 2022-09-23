Joplin man waives hearing in stolen identities case

Sep. 23—A 19-year-old Joplin man waived a preliminary hearing Thursday on charges that he was in possession of the numbers and passwords of 290 credit or charge card account holders and had been attempting to forge checks on the accounts.

Scotten J. Kenworthy waived the hearing Jasper County Circuit Court on felony counts of trafficking in stolen identities and forgery and a misdemeanor count of stealing. Associate Judge Joseph Hensley ordered him to stand trial, but no date for his initial appearance in a trial division of the court had been set by late Thursday afternoon.

Kenworthy was arrested by Joplin police after using the account information of a woman in Arizona to place online pickup order with the Walmart store at 1502 S. Range Line Road in Joplin. Store employees reported that he placed an order the previous day using the woman's information and deemed it suspicious because she lived in another state.

An investigator spoke with him and purportedly leaned that he did not know the woman and had purchased the information online. He also allegedly admitted that he had completed similar fraudulent transactions up to as many as 20 times between August and October of last year, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

The affidavit states that a search of his phone led to the discovery that he had used the payroll account information of a living center for seniors to try to cash some checks that were flagged and declined. A forensic exam of the phone also allegedly turned up 26 forged checks for amounts totaling more than $47,000 that he told police he had been unsuccessful in getting accepted.

The misdemeanor count pertains to the $424.10 worth of items he bought with the fraudulent transactions at Walmart.