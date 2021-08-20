Joplin man waives hearing on weapon charge

Aug. 20—A Joplin man waived a preliminary hearing Thursday on a felony weapon charge pertaining to a gun-pointing incident earlier this year.

Shawn M. McCarty, 40, waived the hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on a count of unlawful use of a weapon and was ordered bound over for trial. Judge Joe Hensley set his initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Sept. 15.

Police were called April 7 to an apartment complex at 1502 S. Michigan Ave., regarding a man having pointed a handgun at others before leaving the scene in a white Cadillac. Officers later stopped the vehicle and detained its occupants, including the defendant, who was identified as the alleged offender, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

The document states that McCarty told police that he had been in an argument with his girlfriend and felt threatened by her two sons but denied having brandished any weapon despite a handgun sticking out of a backpack in the vehicle and ammunition that was found on his person.

According to the affidavit, McCarty allegedly pointed the gun at the girlfriend and then pointed it at one of her sons when one of them tried to calm McCarty down.