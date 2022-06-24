Joplin man waives hearing on weapon charge

Jun. 24—A 24-year-old Joplin man waived a preliminary hearing this week on a felony weapon charge related to a shooting incident May 14 in Joplin.

Daniel A. Colon waived the hearing Wednesday in Jasper County Circuit Court on a charge of unlawful use of a weapon and was ordered bound over for trial. Associate Court Judge Joseph Hensley set Colon's initial appearance in a trial division of the court on July 25.

Colon was charged with the offense following a shooting incident May 14 at the intersection of 21st Street and South McCoy Avenue in Joplin.

A probable-cause affidavit states that he attempted to cause serious injury to another man by firing a .380-caliber handgun at him as the other man was driving away from Colon. The round struck the driver's side of the victim's vehicle, but no one was injured, according to the affidavit.

