Joplin man waives hearings in drug-trafficking cases

Mar. 3—A 45-year-old Joplin man waived preliminary hearings this week in Jasper County Circuit Court on two drug-trafficking charges as well as four other felony counts.

Richard M. Tibbetts waived the hearings Thursday and was ordered to stand trial in five cases with an initial appearance in a trial division of the court set for March 13.

Tibbetts faces second-degree drug-trafficking counts from traffic stops conducted by an Ozark Drug Enforcement Team member on March 24, 2022, and by Joplin police on April 25 of the same year.

During the first stop, a package of syringes were found in his pants pocket and 73 grams of methamphetamine in the center console of the vehicle he was driving, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

In the second stop, police purportedly seized 119 grams of meth discovered in a hidden compartment in the trunk of a vehicle he was driving, according to a second affidavit.

Tibbetts, who was arrested again in January of this year and charged with possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest, also waived hearings on those charges Thursday as well two more felony counts from arrests in 2022 and 2021.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.