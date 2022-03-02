Joplin man's death ruled a suicide

Mar. 2—The Jasper County coroner has ruled the death this past weekend of a 62-year-old Joplin man a suicide.

Police were called Saturday afternoon when a home health care aide discovered Keith D. Booe at his home in the 2000 block of South Pennsylvania Avenue.

Police Capt. William Davis said Booe is believed to have slit his wrists and died sometime late Friday night or Saturday morning. Davis said investigators found no signs of foul play and that Coroner Randy Nace had ruled the death a suicide.