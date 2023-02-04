Joplin man's domestic assault charge dismissed

Feb. 3—A Joplin man's domestic assault charge was dismissed this week when the victim did not show up to testify against him at his preliminary hearing.

Darryl L. Williams, 64, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court on charges of second-degree domestic assault and possession of a controlled substance.

The assault charge was dismissed, and Williams waived a hearing on the drug charge. Associate Judge Joseph Hensley set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division on the drug charge on Feb. 22.

The charges pertained to an arrest Nov. 12 following a domestic disturbance at the couple's apartment in Joplin.

The girlfriend, who had injuries to her face, told a police officer that Williams had pistol-whipped her with a BB gun. A witness on the scene confirmed her account, according to a probable-cause affidavit filed with the charges.

Following his arrest, Williams was taken to the Joplin City Jail, where a bag containing suspected cocaine was found on his person, according to the affidavit.

