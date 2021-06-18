Joplin man's domestic assault charge dismissed

Jun. 18—The Jasper County prosecutor's office Thursday dismissed a felony domestic assault charge that a 34-year-old man was facing when his girlfriend did not show up to testify against him at a preliminary hearing.

James A. Hurd, of rural Joplin, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on a count of second-degree domestic assault. The hearing was scuttled when the prosecutor's office announced that the charge was being dismissed due to a lack of cooperation on the part of the victim.

Hurd was accused of pinning his girlfriend up against a wall by her neck and punching her in the face May 26 at their residence on Eagle Crest Lane east of Joplin. According to a probable-cause affidavit, the girlfriend told a deputy at the time that she believed Hurd deliberately crashed into another vehicle on the Seventh Street exit ramp of Highway 249 out of anger before attacking her outside their residence.