Joplin man's domestic assault charge dismissed in plea deal on drug charge

Jun. 15—A 42-year-old Joplin man pleaded guilty Tuesday to a felony drug possession count in a plea agreement dismissing a felony domestic assault charge that he was facing.

Daniel A. Hollis pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to possession of a controlled substance in a plea deal and was ordered by Judge Gayle Crane to enter a prescribed court program. If Hollis completes the program, he could be granted a suspended imposition of sentence.

The drug case stemmed from an arrest Jan. 16, 2021, in Joplin. At the time, he was already facing a charge of second-degree domestic assault in the hitting and choking of his girlfriend in October 2020.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.