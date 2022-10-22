Joplin man's domestic assault charge dropped

Oct. 22—The Jasper County prosecutor's office cited a lack of cooperation on the part of the victim in the dismissal of a Joplin's man domestic assault case on Wednesday.

David R. Miller II, 40, had been facing in Jasper County Circuit Court a count of second-degree domestic assault prior to a hearing at which the dismissal took place.

The charge stemmed from an incident Aug. 2 in which Miller had been accused of choking his girlfriend to the point she could not breathe and punching her with his fist. A probable-cause affidavit stated that he then slammed her head on the floor, causing a cut across her forehead.

