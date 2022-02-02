Joplin man's domestic assault charge dismissed

Feb. 2—NEOSHO, Mo. — The Newton County prosecutor's office has dismissed a felony domestic assault charge that a Joplin man was facing, citing a lack of cooperation on the part of the victim, his girlfriend.

Daniel C. Story, 35, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing Monday in Newton County Circuit Court on a count of second-degree domestic assault. The charge was dismissed when the victim did not show up to testify against him.

A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case alleged that on Aug. 4, Story threw his girlfriend to the floor of the garage of the residence where they lived on Norman Drive and punched her in the head several times. She was taken to Freeman Hospital West for treatment of her injuries.

He told police that he became violent when she tried to gouge his eyes out. The police officer who responded to the domestic disturbance call reported seeing only minor scratches on the defendant.