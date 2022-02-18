Joplin man's domestic assault charges dismissed

Feb. 18—Domestic assault charges filed more than two years ago on a Joplin man were dismissed Thursday when the victim did not show up to testify against him at a preliminary hearing.

Bryan C. Ross, 48, was charged in September 2019 with two counts of second-degree domestic assault and a third count of third-degree domestic assault in connection with an incident involving his girlfriend.

She told police that he accused her of hiding things from him by deleting them from her phone and pushed her up against a wall. He then purportedly followed her into a bathroom and shoved her a second time, causing her to fall in the bathtub.

A probable-cause stated that Ross subsequently punched her in the face choked her with his hands and with the straps of a bra, pulled her about on the floor by her hair and pinned her head and neck to the floor with his foot.