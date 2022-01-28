Joplin man's domestic assault charges dismissed

Jan. 28—The Jasper County prosecutor's office Thursday dismissed domestic assault charges that a Joplin man was facing when the victim, his girlfriend, did not show up to testify against him at a preliminary hearing.

Braxton L. Campbell, 28, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on two counts of second-degree domestic assault. The prosecutor's office announced that the charges were being dismissed due to a lack of cooperation on the part of the victim.

Campbell was accused of assaulting Christine Guaglianone, 41, of San Diego, on Nov. 12 in the parking lot of a convenience store in the 1500 block of South Range Line Road.

A probable-cause affidavit alleged that he punched her in the face several times, squirted her with pepper spray and choked her while they were in a vehicle parked outside the store.